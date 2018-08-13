App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Look at L&T Technology Services, says Sumit Bilgaiyan

We believe L&T Technology Services is well set to tap the shift in ER&D spending from products to software and services, and a rising preference for third-party players.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Equity99

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is the third-largest pure play ER&D services provider globally. Its broad based services portfolio, presence in underpenetrated market segments and deep rooted client footprint, 43 of the top 100 global ER&D spenders, places it well to address the opportunity emerging from the shifts in global ER&D spend.

During Q1FY19, company had more than double net profit while it’s revenue increased by 40 percent. On a sequential basis, revenue and net profit increased by 9.2 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

In US dollar terms, revenue stood at USD 169 million; growth of 5.6 percent QoQ in constant currency, 32 percent YoY. EBITDA margin improved 170 bps at 17 percent from 15.3 percent in previous year quarter.

Founder|Equity99.com

LTTS has won five multi-million dollar deals across process industry, telecom & hi-tech, industrial products and transportation.

We believe LTTS is well set to tap the shift in ER&D spending from products to software and services, and a rising preference for third-party players.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 10:15 am

