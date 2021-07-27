Kotak Mahindra Bank – A soft quarter doesn’t alter the investment case

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1723, Market Cap: Rs 3,41,654 crore), caught unawares by the ferocity of the second wave of the pandemic, reported a soft quarter wherein not only growth took a back seat but asset quality also weakened, courtesy poor collection efficiency and stress in certain pockets of the borrowers. The loss in the insurance business due to exceptionally high claims on account of COVID related deaths took away the sheen from the consolidated numbers...