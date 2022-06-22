English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    JK Paper: Premium is on quality

    JK Paper is well positioned to benefit from the sector tailwinds given market leading position and input cost pressures. Capacity expansion will fuel earnings visibility and could offer reasonable upside over the medium term.

    June 22, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    JK Paper: Premium is on quality

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    JK Paper Ltd (JKPL; CMP: Rs 291; M Cap: Rs 4,935 crore) is a segment leader across its product basket. This helped the company to tide itself over the dual crises of COVID-19 and the global economic turmoil. The ramp-up of Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd (SPM), which was acquired by the company a few years back, contributed to the improved performance and overall growth, while the newly commissioned packaging board plant in Gujarat led to an exponential growth in volumes...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is driving gains in Indian equities?

      Jun 21, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US recession fears, Economic Recovery Tracker, stock picks in construction sector, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | When Jerome Powell sneezes…

      Jun 18, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The prime concern of the Street is whether the Fed will go too far to keep inflation on a tight leash, potentially setting the stage for recession

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers