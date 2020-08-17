Ideas For Profit | Does Hero MotoCorp merit investors’ attention despite tepid earnings?

Hero MotoCorp's Q1 performance was weak due to COVID-19 lockdown that was in force during the major part of the quarter. Net operating revenue fell by 63 percent (YoY) on top of a 69.3 percent decline in volumes.

Demand continues to see a strong recovery post-lockdown as customer preference shifts towards personal mobility and there is also pent-up demand after the lockdown was relaxed.

So, does the stock merit investors' attention despite the tepid earnings? Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out