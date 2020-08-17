Ideas For Profit | Does Hero MotoCorp merit investors’ attention despite tepid earnings?

Watch this edition of Ideas for Profit to know if Hero MotoCorp is a good bet despite the weak Q1 show.
Hero MotoCorp's Q1 performance was weak due to COVID-19 lockdown that was in force during the major part of the quarter. Net operating revenue fell by 63 percent (YoY) on top of a 69.3 percent decline in volumes.
Demand continues to see a strong recovery post-lockdown as customer preference shifts towards personal mobility and there is also pent-up demand after the lockdown was relaxed.So, does the stock merit investors' attention despite the tepid earnings? Watch this edition of Ideas For Profit to find out
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 01:28 pm