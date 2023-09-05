How WhiteOak Capital’s portfolio construction strategy maximises alpha, minimises volatility

A balanced portfolio construction, Mantri believes, helps ensure the consistency of that performance or alpha

In a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Ramesh Mantri said stock picking is more like folklore – where you know someone who invested in a stock and made gains, so you decide to go ahead and invest in the same stock. But when it comes to investor returns, the focus should be more on portfolio construction. “Even in our industry, when people say risk, they are talking about risk of equity depreciation. When...