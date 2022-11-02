English
    Hold Varun Beverages; target of Rs 1235: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 1235 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

    November 02, 2022 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages


    Varun Beverage (VBL) is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Some of the PepsiCo brands produced by VBL include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Nimbooz, String, Slice, Tropicana, Aquafina among others. The company has operations in India (except Andhra Pradesh, J&K & Ladakh), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Morocco, Zambia and Zimbabwe.


    Outlook


    Given most positives are already factored in valuation, we change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value the stock at Rs 1235, valuing the business at 40x CY24 PE.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Varun Beverages
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 06:23 pm