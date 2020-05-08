App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Titan Company; target of Rs 844: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 844 in its research report dated May 05, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Titan Company


We are cutting FY20, FY21 and FY22 EPS estimates by 7.1%, 43.7% and 28.1% as current confluence of 1) store closures due to lockdown 2) expected cut in discretionary spends by consumer 3) 20% higher gold prices 4) 54% less wedding dates in FY21 and washout of 1Q wedding season (68% of FY21 wedding season) and 5) lower new store openings shows its impact on Jewellery sales. Our Channel checks suggest significant pressure on demand and likely rush to offload jewellery post lockdown ends and need to improve designing in a post compulsory hallmarking scenario as purity plank might not work to advantage of Tanishq.


Outlook


We believe TTAN will continue to enjoy premium valuations and value the stock at 43xFY22 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs844 (Rs1264 earlier). We retain hold and recommend accumulation on declines for long term gains given possibility of near term PE de-rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 8, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Titan Company

Aarogya Setu promoting ‘illegal’ e-pharmacies, says Swadeshi Jagran Manch while seeking PM Modi’s attention

Coronavirus crisis | Startups now offer more ESOPs to compensate for pay cuts: Report

Coronavirus crisis | Construction work resumes in over 200 projects in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

