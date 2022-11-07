Hold Sanofi India; target of Rs 6385: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India
Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, pain, allergy and epilepsy. Around 70% of sales stem from top seven brands. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in Top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India • Sanofi enjoys strong brand recall in anti-diabetic therapy in India.
Outlook
Maintain HOLD as we wait for visible growth triggers in power brands portfolio especially in the anti-diabetic and cardiovascular therapies. Valued at Rs 6385 i.e. 25x P/E on FY24E EPS on Rs 255.5.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.