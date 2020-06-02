App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NCC; target of Rs 27: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NCC with a target price of Rs 27 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NCC


NCC’s topline declined 35.6% YoY to Rs 2182 crore, impacted by slower execution and impact of Covid-19. EBITDA came in at Rs 280.5 crore, down 29.5% YoY. The consequent margin, was higher at 12.9% (up 112 bps YoY) driven by a better segmental mix with contribution from higher margin segments, variation claims and some arbitration awards. The company reported a PAT of Rs 110.4 crore, down 36.7% given the weak operating performance on a YoY basis.



Outlook


We note that NCC is currently trading at attractive 5.3x FY22E P/E. However, we would turn constructive only when we see improvement in execution. We have HOLD rating with a TP of Rs 27/share (3.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:51 am

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NCC #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

Coronavirus crisis | Need to guard against contact-tracing apps increasing state power: Nandan Nilekani

Coronavirus crisis | Need to guard against contact-tracing apps increasing state power: Nandan Nilekani

CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by $15.7 trillion

CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by $15.7 trillion

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.