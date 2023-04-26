English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now: Watch Momentum investing by Sonam Srivastava - Founder & CEO, Wright Research at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold IPCA Laboratories; target of Rs 790: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on IPCA Laboratories with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 26, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on IPCA Laboratories

    IPCA Laboratories has agreed to acquire a 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories Ltd and an additional 26% shareholding through a public offer at Rs. 440 per share, which will amount to a total consideration of ~ Rs. 1,840 crore. The deal has taken place at ~ 2.3x Unichem’s LTM sales of Rs. 1,311 crore and at an exorbitant EV/EBITDA of ~ 512x its LTM EBITDA of Rs. 6 crore, ending Dec 22. The acquisition will help IPCA Labs to gain entry in the lucrative yet competitive market of the US with the help of Unichem’s regulatory compliant facilities. However, we also believe the acquisition will be earnings dilutive over short – medium term, for combined entity.

    Outlook

    At CMP, the stock trades at higher levels at 24.1x/18.8x its FY24E/FY25E EPS compared to the peers trading at an average 20.8x/17.2x multiples on their FY24E and FY25E EPS. Hence, we maintain HOLD rating on the shares with a changed PT of Rs. 790.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IPCA Laboratories - 26 -04 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 01:32 pm