English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Ipca Laboratories : target of Rs 1080: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Ipca Laboratories with a target price of Rs 1080 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 30, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Ipca Laboratories


    Ipca Laboratories Limited (Ipca) reported weak results for the quarter and numbers missed estimates. Revenue grew by 15.5 y-o-y, while PAT declined by 19% y-o-y. Ipca expects strong traction in the domestic business to sustain and aims to stage 10-12% growth for FY2023, while outlook for generics as well as the institutional business looks stressed. Dewas plant is expected to commence commercial production with contribution from the plant likely to start by 2HFY2024 and full impact expected by FY2025. Given the apparent challenges in exports markets, higher cost pressures, and delay in Dewas commissioning, performance in the subsequent quarters is expected to be subdued.



    Outlook


    We downgrade our rating to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 1080.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Ipca Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 30, 2022 01:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.