172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-indian-bank-target-of-rs-70-icici-direct-5728981.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Indian Bank; target of Rs 70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indian Bank with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Indian Bank


Indian Bank reported its first quarter of merged numbers with Allahabad Bank. The amalgamation of the bank came into effect on April 1, 2020. The bank reported a steady performance on business growth but higher provisioning arrested PAT growth. The bank had customers who have two months of their instalments unpaid (for May, June 2020) or have paid zero or one instalment at 7% of total loan book (overall morat at ~23%), which is relatively less compared to peers.


Outlook


Given slower growth seen ahead, we maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 70 (earlier Rs 50), valuing the stock at 0.4x FY22E ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indian Bank #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.