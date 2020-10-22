172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-db-corp-target-of-rs-80-icici-direct-5999301.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 04:00 PM IST

Hold DB Corp; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on DB Corp with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on DB Corp


DB Corp’s revenues dipped 34.8% YoY to Rs 346.4 crore amid current Covid-19 led situation. Print & digital ad revenue declined 37.8% YoY to Rs 226.3 crore while radio ad revenue also registered de-growth of 42.4% YoY to Rs 18.2 crore. Circulation revenue fell 19.7% YoY to Rs 103.3 crore mainly due to lower circulation of copies. EBITDA was down 27.8% to Rs 71.1 crore while margins at 20.5%, up 201 bps YoY as the company benefitted from softened newsprint prices and cost rationalisation measures. Consequently, reported PAT was at Rs 28.5 crore, down 62.3% YoY.


Outlook


However, we remain cautious considering challenging ad growth outlook in near/medium term and maintain HOLD rating. We value the stock at 6x FY22E EPS with a target price of Rs 80.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 04:00 pm

tags #DB Corp #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

