App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2018 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold DB Corp; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on DB Corp with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 17, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on DB Corp


Overall revenues came in at Rs 567.3 crore (up 9.7% YoY), marginally above our estimate of Rs 557.7 crore, on account of a better performance from the radio business and higher other operating revenues while advertisement and circulation revenues were almost in line with our expectations. Print advertisement revenues came in at Rs 337 crore (up 8.8% YoY), in line with our expectation of 9% YoY growth. Circulation revenues came in at Rs 132 crore (up 8.5% YoY) vs. our expectation of 8.2% YoY growth. Radio ad revenues were strong at Rs 36.2 crore, up 9.7% YoY (vs. our estimate of 7% YoY growth). Digital revenues declined 8% YoY, given the weakness in yields EBITDA came in at Rs 97.9 crore, which was weak compared to our expectations of Rs 112.8 crore on account of higher raw material expenses (up 21.7% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 20.3% YoY). This was due to expenses related to the circulation expansion strategy. EBITDA margins came in at 17.2% vs our expectation of 20.2% PAT came in at Rs 57.1 crore, lower than expectations of Rs 65.1 crore owing to a miss at the operating level.


Outlook


We value the company at 12x FY20E EPS of Rs 23.3 at a target price of Rs 280. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #DB Corp #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.