you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Canara Bank; target of Rs 247: SPA Securities

SPA Securities recommended hold rating on Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 247 in its research report dated November 30, 2018.

SPA Securities' report on Canara Bank


Canara Bank reported NII of INR 32.8bn (-15% q-o-q & 18% y-o-y) largely due to one-off lumpy interest recovery of INR 5.2bn from resolution of Bhushan steel in Q1 FY19. Net total Income stood at INR 48.3bn (-15% q-o-q & 2% y-o-y) largely due to lower other income of INR 15.55bn (-15% q-o-q & -20% y-o-y). Elevated provision of INR 28.4bn (10% q-o-q & 31% y-o-y) and a tax write back of INR 8.1bn resulted positive PAT of INR 3bn (6% q-o-q & 15% y-o-y). Loan book for the quarter stood at INR 4.1tn (14% y-o-y & 6% q-o-q) while GNPA / NNPA stood at 10.6% / 7.0% respectively.


Outlook


Considering the above risks, we have reduced our target multiple to 0.5x from 0.6x P/BV FY20E and revise our rating from BUY to HOLD with a TP of INR 247 based on SOTP (0.5x P/BV FY20E for the bank and INR 7 per share for other investment).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 30, 2018 03:55 pm

