    Hold Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Electricals with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Electricals


    Bajaj Electricals' business portfolio spans across consumer products (CP) and EPC (illumination, power transmission and power distribution). CP (appliances, fans, lighting) contributes ~78% to topline. Its premium brands include Morphy Richards and Nirlep. The company has over 2.3 lakh retail touch points across India • The company has been reducing exposure in the EPC business with maximum on executing high margin business.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. We value Bajaj Electrical at Rs 1050 using SOTP i.e.38x and 6x PE for CP and EPC respectively on FY24E EPS each.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    first published: May 19, 2022 12:40 pm
