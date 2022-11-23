English
    Hold Advanced Enzyme Technologies; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Advanced Enzyme Technologies with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated November 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 23, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Advanced Enzyme Technologies


    Advanced Enzyme Technologies (AET) is a focused, research driven Indian enzymes company with a product basket of 400+ proprietary products developed from 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. The business is divided into three segments - 1) human healthcare, 2) animal healthcare and 3) industrial processing business • It has nine manufacturing and seven R&D facilities, which consist of three integrated fermentations, recovery & formulation facilities, one extraction and recovery facility and one satellite blending, mixing & formulation facility.


    Outlook


    We upgrade the stock from REDUCE to HOLD with a neutral stance as we wait for 1) consistency in core businesses 2) improvement in margin profile. We value AET at Rs 300 i.e. 22x FY24E EPS of Rs 13.6.


