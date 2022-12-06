 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nuvama expects one of these stocks to replace HDFC in Nifty 50 index next year

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST

Nuvama underlined that the most important criteria for a Nifty inclusion is that the stock should compulsorily be part of the derivatives segment.

Strategists at Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research believe that mortgage lender HDFC Limited will be replaced from the Nifty 50 index by Q1FY24. Post-merger, HDFC Limited is likely to be replaced by one of these companies - Pidilite (PIDI), LTI Mindtree (LTIM), Ambuja Cement (ACEM), and Tata Power (TPWR), in the 50 stock index, it said.

According to the research note, authored by Abhilash Pagaria, “It is quite early to pinpoint a stock that holds the strongest chance to replace HDFC Ltd on its merger ex-date. We expect the merger’s completion by Q1FY24 and a few stocks currently on our radar are Pidilite (PIDI), LTI Mindtree (LTIM), Ambuja Cement (ACEM) and Tata Power (TPWR).”

Nuvama predicts no changes in the Nifty 50 index in March 2023.

It noted that Adani Power, Varun Beverages, ABB, Page Industries may enter Nifty Next 50 in March next year.

Nuvama highlighted that there are borderline chances of one of the three stocks -- Adani Wilmar or Trent and TVS Motor -- entering the next 50 index.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, index reviews are carried out every six months to ensure that each security fulfills all the laid down criteria. Nifty50 uses researched and publicly documented rules for index revision.