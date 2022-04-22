English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    HDFC Life Insurance falls as board to consider fundraising, dividend

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 775.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 497.30 on 2 September 2021 and 8 March 2022 respectively

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    HDFC Life Insurance Co

    HDFC Life Insurance Co

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price fell more than two percent intraday on April 22 after a release said the board is going to consider fundraising and dividend in a meeting.

    The board meeting of HDFC Life Insurance Company is scheduled for April 26.

    At the meeting, the board will consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March, and recommend final dividend, if any, for FY22, the company said in its release.

    The board will also consider raising funds by issuing non-convertible debentures to strengthen cash reserves after cash payout as part-consideration for acquisition of Exide Life Insurance Company, the release added.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Close

    Related stories

    At 11:48 hrs HDFC Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 558.15, down Rs 11.90 or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 775.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 497.30 on 2 September 2021 and 8 March 2022 respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 28.04 percent below its 52-week high and 12.24 percent above its 52-week low.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Life Insurance Company
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 12:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.