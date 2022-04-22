Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; HCL Tech, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Indices open lower with Nifty below 17300
Indian rupee opens 13 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar
Investments through P-Notes decline to Rs 87,979 crore in March
LIC’s share sale offer on May 2 could be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore
Adani Port acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle
Aditya Birla Money, Hindustan Zinc, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Metaliks among other to announce March quarter results today
Finance Ministry bars PSEs from buying state-owned cos
CBI to file FIR against Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal
Future creditors reject Reliance deal over lower valuation
US weekly jobless claims fall; unemployment rolls smallest in 52 years
Rainbow Children's Medicare prices IPO at Rs 516-542 per share
Oil prices on track for near 4% weekly decline on demand concerns
Japan March consumer prices rise at fastest pace in over 2 years
Petrol and diesel prices remain steady for the 16th day in a row
Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
HCL Tech Q4 profit more than triples to Rs 3,593 cr, revenue up at Rs 22,597 cr
Asian Markets trade lower with Hang Seng, Nikkei down 2 percent each
Wall Street ends down as Powell plops 50 bps rate hike on table
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,278.09
|-633.59
|-1.09%
|Nifty 50
|17,204.35
|-188.25
|-1.08%
|Nifty Bank
|36,397.90
|-418.20
|-1.14%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HCL Tech
|1,120.05
|20.85
|+1.90%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|526.25
|-14.00
|-2.59%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|28937.00
|-89.00
|-0.31%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10935.50
|-155.00
|-1.40%
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on April 22 with Nifty below 17300 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 545.85 points or 0.94% at 57365.83, and the Nifty was down 165.80 points or 0.95% at 17226.80. About 859 shares have advanced, 1100 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
HCL Technologies, ONGC and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 76.15.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today on the back of weak global cues. Globally, investor sentiments took a hit following hawkish comments from the US Fed chair to curb inflation, which brought back fears of steep hikes in interest rates.
US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid hawkish commentary from the Fed chair.
Investments through P-Notes decline to Rs 87,979 crore in March:
Investments in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) dropped to Rs 87,979 crore as of March-end, with experts believing that foreign investors will continue to adopt a cautious stance. Click To Read More
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 227.79 points or 0.39% at 57683.89, and the Nifty was down 134.30 points or 0.77% at 17258.30.
STOCKS TO WATCH
LIC’s share sale offer could be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore:
The size of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial public offering may be cut to Rs 21,000 crore. The IPO, set to hit the market on May 2, may come with a green shoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in LIC.
Results on April 23
ICICI Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Indag Rubber will release quarterly earnings on April 23.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 713.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,823.43 crore on April 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Adani Port acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) through its subsidiary, The Adani Harbour Services Ltd (TAHSL), has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Ocean Sparkle Ltd (OSL), India’s leading third-party marine services provider.
Key activities carried by the company include towage, pilotage, and dredging
Results Today:
Aditya Birla Money, Hindustan Zinc, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Metaliks, Tejas Networks, MMTC, Wendt (India), Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Eiko Lifesciences, Jhandewalas Foods, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Quest Capital Markets, RS Software India, and Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors will release quarterly earnings on April 22.