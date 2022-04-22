English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    April 22, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; HCL Tech, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank in focus

    HCL Technologies, ONGC and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,278.09-633.59 -1.09%
      Nifty 5017,204.35-188.25 -1.08%
      Nifty Bank36,397.90-418.20 -1.14%
      Nifty 50 17,204.35 -188.25 (-1.08%)
      Fri, Apr 22, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HCL Tech1,120.0520.85 +1.90%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco526.25-14.00 -2.59%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy28937.00-89.00 -0.31%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto10935.50-155.00 -1.40%


    • April 22, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on April 22 with Nifty below 17300 amid weak global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 545.85 points or 0.94% at 57365.83, and the Nifty was down 165.80 points or 0.95% at 17226.80. About 859 shares have advanced, 1100 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

      HCL Technologies, ONGC and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, M&M, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 22, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 76.28 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 76.15.

    • April 22, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today on the back of weak global cues. Globally, investor sentiments took a hit following hawkish comments from the US Fed chair to curb inflation, which brought back fears of steep hikes in interest rates.

      US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid hawkish commentary from the Fed chair.

    • April 22, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Investments through P-Notes decline to Rs 87,979 crore in March:

      Investments in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) dropped to Rs 87,979 crore as of March-end, with experts believing that foreign investors will continue to adopt a cautious stance. Click To Read More

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 22, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 227.79 points or 0.39% at 57683.89, and the Nifty was down 134.30 points or 0.77% at 17258.30.

    • April 22, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      STOCKS TO WATCH

      STOCKS TO WATCH
    • April 22, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

      LIC’s share sale offer could be slashed to Rs 21,000 crore:

      The size of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s initial public offering may be cut to Rs 21,000 crore. The IPO, set to hit the market on May 2, may come with a green shoe option of Rs 9,000 crore. The government currently holds 100 per cent stake in LIC.

    • April 22, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      Results on April 23

      ICICI Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Indag Rubber will release quarterly earnings on April 23.

    • April 22, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 713.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,823.43 crore on April 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 22, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Adani Port acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle

      Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) through its subsidiary, The Adani Harbour Services Ltd (TAHSL), has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of 100% stake  in  Ocean  Sparkle  Ltd  (OSL),  India’s  leading  third-party  marine  services  provider.  

      Key  activities carried by the company include towage, pilotage, and dredging

    • April 22, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Results Today:

      Aditya Birla Money, Hindustan Zinc, Sundram Fasteners, Tata Metaliks, Tejas Networks, MMTC, Wendt (India), Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Eiko Lifesciences, Jhandewalas Foods, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Quest Capital Markets, RS Software India, and Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors will release quarterly earnings on April 22.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.