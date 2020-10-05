Hatsun Agro share price rises nearly 12% on expectation of a bonus issue

Hatsun Agro Product share price rose nearly 12 percent intraday on October 5 on news board is going to consider bonus share issue.

A board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 19 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September, 2020.

The board will also consider the proposal for declaration of bonus shares on the fully paid up equity shares of the company.

It will consider raising funds through private placement of equity shares by way of qualified institutional placement (QIP).

At 10:30 hrs Hatsun Agro Product was quoting at Rs 840.25, up Rs 60.50, or 7.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 875.00 and 52-week low Rs 375.05 on 18 September, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.65 percent below its 52-week high and 124.8 percent above its 52-week low.