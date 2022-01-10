GTPL Hathway share price at a month's high on tech tie-up with Aprecomm

live bse live

GTPL Hathway share price jumped 7 percent in the morning trade to Rs 289.50 on the BSE on January 10 after the cable TV and broadband services provider announced an investment in "innovative technology" in partnership with Aprecomm.

"GTPL Hathway today announced an investment in innovative technology to remotely optimise its residential Wi‐Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm," the company said in its release.

The "unique artificial intelligence" technology would help GTPL bring down customer issue resolution time and enhance the experience of more than 700,000 connected broadband households, it said.

Aprecomm’s AI Engine allows GTPL to convert its household connections to AI-enabled smart WiFi access points. Additionally, the technology offers proactive monitoring and measuring of the wireless experience of the connected devices and provides real‐time insights to improve the reliability and performance of the network, it added.

“GTPL believes in continuous investments in technology to keep innovating and enhance the consumers’ delight. The partnership with Aprecomm will aid us in our efforts to ensure the best experience for our broadband consumers with a faster and proactive resolution of potential issues,” said Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway.

At 10.28 am, GTPL Hathway was quoting at Rs 283.95, up Rs 14.95, or 5.56 percent on the BSE, the highest in a month. The stock closed at Rs 279 on December 10, 2021.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 313.15 on October 7, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 108.75 on March 26, 2021. It is trading 9.32 percent below its 52-week high and 161.1 percent above its 52-week low.