MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

GTPL Hathway share price at a month's high on tech tie-up with Aprecomm

GTPL Hathway has announced an investment in 'innovative technology' to optimise its residential Wi‐Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GTPL Hathway share price jumped 7 percent in the morning trade to Rs 289.50 on the BSE on January 10 after the cable TV and broadband services provider announced an investment in "innovative technology" in partnership with Aprecomm.

"GTPL Hathway today announced an investment in innovative technology to remotely optimise its residential Wi‐Fi connections through a partnership with Aprecomm," the company said in its release.

The "unique artificial intelligence" technology would help GTPL bring down customer issue resolution time and enhance the experience of more than 700,000 connected broadband households, it said.

Aprecomm’s AI Engine allows GTPL to convert its household connections to AI-enabled smart WiFi access points. Additionally, the technology offers proactive monitoring and measuring of the wireless experience of the connected devices and provides real‐time insights to improve the reliability and performance of the network, it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Close

Related stories

“GTPL believes in continuous investments in technology to keep innovating and enhance the consumers’ delight. The partnership with Aprecomm will aid us in our efforts to ensure the best experience for our broadband consumers with a faster and proactive resolution of potential issues,” said Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway.

At 10.28 am, GTPL Hathway was quoting at Rs 283.95, up Rs 14.95, or 5.56 percent on the BSE, the highest in a month. The stock closed at Rs 279 on December 10, 2021.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 313.15 on October 7, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 108.75 on March 26, 2021. It is trading 9.32 percent below its 52-week high and 161.1 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #GTPL Hathway
first published: Jan 10, 2022 10:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.