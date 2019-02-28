App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, Spot gold prices declined 0.66 percent to close at $1319.8 per tonne. Dollar rose in yesterday’s trading session over fresh concerns of the US-China trade war which pushed the Gold prices lower.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, Spot gold prices declined 0.66 percent to close at $1319.8 per tonne. Dollar rose in yesterday’s trading session over fresh concerns of the US-China trade war which pushed the Gold prices lower. Yesterday, President Donald Trump's chief trade negotiator, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stated that even if the trade spat between US and China ends US will continue to maintain the threat of tariffs on Chinese goods in the coming years. On the MCX, Gold prices declined by 0.24 percent to close at Rs.33286.0 per 10 gms.


Outlook


Increasing trade tension between US-China might push the Dollar high and in turn weigh on gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.06 percent at $1320.55 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.