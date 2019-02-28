Gold are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on Wednesday, Spot gold prices declined 0.66 percent to close at $1319.8 per tonne. Dollar rose in yesterday’s trading session over fresh concerns of the US-China trade war which pushed the Gold prices lower.
Angel Commodities' report on Gold
On Wednesday, Spot gold prices declined 0.66 percent to close at $1319.8 per tonne. Dollar rose in yesterday’s trading session over fresh concerns of the US-China trade war which pushed the Gold prices lower. Yesterday, President Donald Trump's chief trade negotiator, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stated that even if the trade spat between US and China ends US will continue to maintain the threat of tariffs on Chinese goods in the coming years. On the MCX, Gold prices declined by 0.24 percent to close at Rs.33286.0 per 10 gms.
Outlook
Increasing trade tension between US-China might push the Dollar high and in turn weigh on gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today; international markets are trading marginally lower by 0.06 percent at $1320.55 per ounce.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.