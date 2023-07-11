Elecon Engineering company shares soar 11% post Q1 results

Elecon Engineering Company

Shares of Elecon Engineering Company surged over 11 percent on July 11, after the company announced its first quarterly results for FY24.

At 1:02 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 706.20 on the National Stock Exchange, up 11.51 percent from the previous close.

The manufacturer of Material handling equipment and incraft carriers posted a 72.6 percent jump in its Q1 net profit, reaching Rs 73 crore compared to Rs 42 crore in the previous year. Additionally, the revenue increased by 26.4 percent, amounting to Rs 414.3 crore, as opposed to Rs 327.7 crore in the previous year.

EBITDA rose by 54 percent, to Rs 100 crore, while the EBITDA margins experienced a 440 bps jump in the first quarter of FY24, reaching 24.1 percent. EBITDA stands for the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.

The other income of the company has doubled, while the interest expense halved. Furthermore, the cost of raw materials consumed grew by 35 percent year on year.

Regarding segmental revenues, the transmission equipment segment witnessed a 26 percent increase in revenues, amounting to Rs 361 crore. Similarly, the material handling equipment segment revenues also grew by 26 percent, reaching Rs 54 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​