Dodla Dairy: What should one do, post steep run-up in stock price?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong Q1 results Growth momentum to sustain Margins to improve as procurement prices ease Investors can book profits, post the steep run-up in stock price Dodla Dairy (DDL; CMP: Rs 839; Market cap: Rs 4,991 crore) has posted robust Q1FY24 results. Top-line growth continued to remain strong, driven by enhanced milk production as well as price increases. DDL posted margin improvement in Q1 after a gap of four quarters. The concerns of increasing raw material prices are behind DDL, as it is witnessing a fall...