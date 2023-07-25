English
    Dodla Dairy: What should one do, post steep run-up in stock price?

    DDL is likely to continue gaining market share as it enhances network reach, not only deepening presence in existing markets but also entering new markets

    Bharat Gianani
    July 25, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Dodla Dairy (DDL; CMP: Rs 839; Market cap: Rs 4,991 crore) has posted robust Q1FY24 results. Top-line growth continued to remain strong, driven by enhanced milk production as well as price increases. DDL posted margin improvement in Q1 after a gap of four quarters. The concerns of increasing raw material prices are behind DDL, as it is witnessing a fall...

