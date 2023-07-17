English
    Discovery Series: Senco Gold Limited — Will it sparkle your portfolio?

    SGL has received accolades as the most desired and trusted jewellery brand, has a track record of steady performance and one of the big four auditors on board, indicating transparency and robust governance practices. The current valuations seem reasonable.

    Bharat Gianani
    July 17, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    Senco Gold is well poised to capture the strong growth opportunity.

    Highlights: Jewellery demand expected to remain strong Rich brand legacy with diverse offerings Focus on light jewellery with strong loyal customer base Aggressive expansion to continue Scope of market share gains from unorganised segment   The jewellery industry has strong growth prospects, given the regulatory tailwinds, rising income levels as well as jewellery being perceived as a valued investment. Senco Gold (SGL; CMP: Rs 403; Market cap: Rs 3,127 crore), with a rich brand legacy, huge loyal customer base and a niche presence in the lightweight jewellery...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers