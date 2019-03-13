CRISIL revises Omnitech Infosolutions` fair value to Rs 199

CRISIL Research has come out with its report on Omnitech Infosolutions . The research firm has maintained the fundamental grade of 3/5 to the company in its June 28, 2012 report.

Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd (Omnitech) reported a net loss of Rs 11 mn due to high interest cost, on the back of increase in working capital debt for subsidiaries, and tax rate of ~72% this quarter as the company booked deferred tax liability. Accordingly, the results were below expectations. Europe and Asia Pacific subsidiaries continued to make losses at the EBITDA level in the quarter. Also, increase in competition in the domestic market is putting pressure on margins. We have reduced FY13 revenue estimate by 4% and earnings estimate by ~29% due to higher depreciation and interest cost. The capital expenditure and working capital remain key monitorables. We maintain the fundamental grade of 3/5.

Q4FY12 result analysis (consolidated)

• Consolidated revenues remained flat q-o-q (29% y-o-y) at Rs 1,319 mn. Standalone revenue grew by 2.6% q-o-q. However, revenue contribution from subsidiaries declined by ~9% period q-o-q as revenues from Europe and APAC declined due to closure of some project-based contracts in Q3.

• Employee cost declined by 15.6% q-o-q (up 6.5% y-o-y). Cost of goods sold increased by 10.6% q-o-q (~45% y-o-y) despite flat revenue on a q-o-q basis as the company executed system integration contracts at lower margins. As a result, consolidated EBITDA was flat q-o-q (up by 19.8% y-o-y) at Rs 338 mn. EBITDA margin was 25.7% compared to 25.6% in Q3FY12 and 27.6% in Q4FY11. Standalone EBITDA margin declined by 80 bps q-o-q to 31% due to increase in competition.

• Interest and finance charges increased by 38.3% q-o-q (244% y-o-y) to Rs 70 mn due to higher debt for funding working capital of the subsidiaries.

• Tax rate this quarter was 72% compared to 34.7% in Q3FY12 and ~58% in Q4FY11 as the company booked deferred tax due to asset addition of ~Rs 1.1 bn in the year.

• The share of minority shareholders in profit (minority interest) was Rs 56 mn despite EBITDA losses in the subsidiaries. We could not get clarity on this issue.

• The company reported a loss of Rs 11 mn compared to a profit of Rs 127 mn in Q3FY12 and Rs 84 mn in Q4FY11. It has declared a dividend of Rs 2.8 per share.

• It has proposed to issue 4,18,725 share warrants to promoters and non-promoters at ~Rs 139 per share.

Valuations: Current market price has strong upside

We continue to value Omnitech based on the discounted cash flow method. We have rolled forward our model by one year to FY14 and revised the fair value to Rs 199 per share from Rs 254. At the current market price of Rs 123, the valuation grade is 5/5.

