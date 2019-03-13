App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRISIL revises Omnitech Infosolutions` fair value to Rs 199

CRISIL Research has come out with its report on Omnitech Infosolutions. The research firm has maintained the fundamental grade of 3/5 to the company in its June 28, 2012 report.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CRISIL Research has come out with its report on Omnitech Infosolutions. The research firm has maintained the fundamental grade of 3/5 to the company in its June 28, 2012 report.


Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd (Omnitech) reported a net loss of Rs 11 mn due to high interest cost, on the back of increase in working capital debt for subsidiaries, and tax rate of ~72% this quarter as the company booked deferred tax liability. Accordingly, the results were below expectations. Europe and Asia Pacific subsidiaries continued to make losses at the EBITDA level in the quarter. Also, increase in competition in the domestic market is putting pressure on margins. We have reduced FY13 revenue estimate by 4% and earnings estimate by ~29% due to higher depreciation and interest cost. The capital expenditure and working capital remain key monitorables. We maintain the fundamental grade of 3/5.


Q4FY12 result analysis (consolidated)
• Consolidated revenues remained flat q-o-q (29% y-o-y) at Rs 1,319 mn. Standalone revenue grew by 2.6% q-o-q. However, revenue contribution from subsidiaries declined by ~9% period q-o-q as revenues from Europe and APAC declined due to closure of some project-based contracts in Q3.


• Employee cost declined by 15.6% q-o-q (up 6.5% y-o-y). Cost of goods sold increased by 10.6% q-o-q (~45% y-o-y) despite flat revenue on a q-o-q basis as the company executed system integration contracts at lower margins. As a result, consolidated EBITDA was flat q-o-q (up by 19.8% y-o-y) at Rs 338 mn. EBITDA margin was 25.7% compared to 25.6% in Q3FY12 and 27.6% in Q4FY11. Standalone EBITDA margin declined by 80 bps q-o-q to 31% due to increase in competition.


• Interest and finance charges increased by 38.3% q-o-q (244% y-o-y) to Rs 70 mn due to higher debt for funding working capital of the subsidiaries.


• Tax rate this quarter was 72% compared to 34.7% in Q3FY12 and ~58% in Q4FY11 as the company booked deferred tax due to asset addition of ~Rs 1.1 bn in the year.


• The share of minority shareholders in profit (minority interest) was Rs 56 mn despite EBITDA losses in the subsidiaries. We could not get clarity on this issue.


• The company reported a loss of Rs 11 mn compared to a profit of Rs 127 mn in Q3FY12 and Rs 84 mn in Q4FY11. It has declared a dividend of Rs 2.8 per share.


• It has proposed to issue 4,18,725 share warrants to promoters and non-promoters at ~Rs 139 per share.


Valuations: Current market price has strong upside
We continue to value Omnitech based on the discounted cash flow method. We have rolled forward our model by one year to FY14 and revised the fair value to Rs 199 per share from Rs 254. At the current market price of Rs 123, the valuation grade is 5/5.


To read the full report click on the attachment


Disclaimer: This report (Report) has been commissioned by the Company/Investor/Exchange and prepared by CRISIL. The report is based on data publicly available or from sources considered reliable by CRISIL (Data). However, CRISIL does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the Data / Report and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of Data / Report. Opinions expressed herein are CRISIL's opinions as on the date of this Report.  The Data / Report are subject to change without any prior notice. Nothing in this Report constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice or any solicitation, whatsoever. The Report is not a recommendation to buy / sell or hold any securities of the Company. CRISIL especially states that it has no financial liability, whatsoever, to the subscribers / users of this Report. This Report is for the personal information of the authorized recipient only. This Report should not be reproduced or redistributed or communicated directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published or copied in whole or in part especially outside India, for any purpose.


© CRISIL Limited . All Rights Reserved. Published under permission from CRISIL"

Read More
First Published on Jun 28, 2012 06:18 pm

tags #CRISIL Research #Omnitech Infosolutions

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.