Carlyle to sell stake in Metropolis Healthcare via block deal

More than four years after its initial investment in Metropolis Healthcare, private equity giant Carlyle has launched a block deal to nearly exit the multinational pathology chain owner that got listed a year back, sources in the know told Moneycontrol. Metropolis Healthcare is one of the private diagnostic firms approved by the government for COVID-19 tests.

Carlyle is pressing ahead to sell its shares in the firm through its subsidiary firm CA Lotus Investments, said a source. According to December filings with the exchanges, Carlyle holds a 14.3 percent stake in Metropolis Healthcare . “The size of the proposed deal is $95 mn and around 13 percent equity is likely to be exchanged,” he added.

“The floor price for the transaction is fixed at a 17 percent discount to the last closing share price of Metropolis of Rs 1,337.55 as on 13-April 2020,” added a second source.

Both the sources spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol could not immediately connect with Carlyle and Metropolis Healthcare. This article will be updated as soon as they respond.

In September 2015, US-headquartered Carlyle bought a significant minority stake of around 37 percent in Metropolis Healthcare from the latter’s former promoters. Later, the private equity firm offloaded part stake when Metropolis Healthcare made its D-street debut in March 2019.

Metropolis Healthcare has its central laboratory in Mumbai, Maharashtra and a chain of 125 clinical laboratories and 2781 patient service centres. It is present in 19 states and 210 cities in India and has overseas labs in Africa, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. During the financial year 2018, the firm conducted around 17 million tests from 8.9 million patient visits. It counts Dr Lal Pathlabs, Aster DM Healthcare and Kovai Medical Centre Hospital Ltd as its listed peers.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

In the domestic healthcare sector , the Carlyle portfolio includes Global Health Pvt. Ltd, which owns, manages and operates the super-specialty hospital ‘Medanta—the Medicity’ in Gurgaon.