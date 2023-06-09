English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Can Balrampur Chini sweeten your portfolio?

    Investors need to consider whether the stock is worth it, despite stretched valuations and the risk of populist measures in an election year

    Neha Dave
    Khushboo Rai
    June 09, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
    Can Balrampur Chini sweeten your portfolio?

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Further dip in sugar output estimates All-time high global prices due to delay in cane harvesting from Brazil due to late rains Surge in demand for ethanol and hope of further rise in retail prices Moderate earnings show by Balrampur, increase in leverage Upcoming elections and populist decisions could be an overhang for sugar stocks With a structural shift taking place from being a commodity-based sector to a generator of energy, the sugar industry has come a long way. The long-term outlook seems bright...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI skips again, markets yawn

      Jun 8, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MSP hike raises higher food inflation risk, will ONDC be an enabler to the digi...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers