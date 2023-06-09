Can Balrampur Chini sweeten your portfolio?

Highlights Further dip in sugar output estimates All-time high global prices due to delay in cane harvesting from Brazil due to late rains Surge in demand for ethanol and hope of further rise in retail prices Moderate earnings show by Balrampur, increase in leverage Upcoming elections and populist decisions could be an overhang for sugar stocks With a structural shift taking place from being a commodity-based sector to a generator of energy, the sugar industry has come a long way. The long-term outlook seems bright...
