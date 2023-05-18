English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1740: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Zydus Wellness has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1740 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 18, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Zydus Wellness

    Zydus wellness Limited’s (ZWL’s) volume growth sequentially improved to 4% in Q4FY2023 vs. flat sales volume in Q3FY2023 on account of recovery in consumer demand. Revenue grew by 11.4% y-o-y to Rs. 713 crore. Volume growth is expected to improve in the quarters ahead. The decline in input prices and price hike of ~8% aided gross margins to remain flat at 50.8% in Q4 (improved by 696 bps q-o-q). Management expects gross margins to cross FY2022 levels of 51% in FY2024 and improve ahead in FY2025. WHO’s new guidelines against the use of non-sugar sweeteners to control the use of weight or reduce weight are unlikely to have any impact on the traction of Sugarfree products in the near term.


    Outlook

    The stock has underperformed in the past one year and is trading at 24x/20x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,740.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zydus Wellness- 18 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Zydus Wellness
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:19 pm