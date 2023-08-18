English
    Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 630: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated August 16, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
    Buy

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Va Tech Wabag

    Q1FY2024 performance was commendable on the profitability front as margin expanded and profits rose considerably. Order backlog stands at Rs.11,348 crore (3.9x TTM revenue) and order pipeline is promising across India, Russia, Middle East, and other African countries. Va Tech’s focus on technologically advanced EP projects and increasing share of O&M contracts would improve margins, cash flows, and working capital cycle. We build in revenue/adjusted PAT CAGR of ~20%/~24% over FY2023-FY2025E. The stock trades at an attractive P/E of ~10x its FY2024 and ~9x its FY2025E EPS.

    Outlook

    We maintain Buy on Va Tech Wabag (Va Tech) with a revised PT of Rs. 630, given its strong order inflow, promising pipeline, and margin tailwinds.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

