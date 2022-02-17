English
    Buy Va Tech Wabag: target of Rs 435: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 435 in its research report dated February 16, 2022.

    February 17, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Va Tech Wabag


    Q2FY2022 revenue was below estimate, while OPM surprised positively, leading to strong beat on net earnings. Net Debt reduces 37% q-o-q. Order inflows trebled y-o-y for 9MFY2022. Order book at Rs. 10,067 crore is 3.3x its TTM revenue, providing healthy revenue visibility. Domestic and overseas order pipeline remained buoyant. The company would focus on technological projects which would provide better margins and higher cashflows.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Va Tech Wabag with unchanged PT of Rs. 435, considering strong order book and healthy balance sheet.

    At 13:52 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 322.85, up Rs 0.90, or 0.28 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 334.95 and an intraday low of Rs 321.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 102,614 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,494 shares, an increase of 153.41 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 8.93 percent or Rs 26.40 at Rs 321.95.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404.25 and 52-week low Rs 228.80 on 03 August, 2021 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 20.14 percent below its 52-week high and 41.11 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,007.82 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Va Tech Wabag
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 03:20 pm

