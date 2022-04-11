English
    Buy VA Tech Wabag ; target of Rs 391: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on VA Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 391 in its research report date April 08, 2022.

    April 11, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on VA Tech Wabag


    VA Tech Wabag (VATW) is one of the leading multinational companies into water and wastewater treatment space, largely focused on providing EPC and O&M solutions across the globe. Its vast project design, execution & operation experience, superior proprietary technology to provide customized solutions, & professional management team with proven competence have enabled it to command a healthy market share in water, sewage and waste management segments.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on VATW with a BUY recommendation for a price target of Rs391.

    At 15:16 hrs Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 311.50, up Rs 7.30, or 2.40 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 312.15 and an intraday low of Rs 304.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 22,205 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 43,826 shares, a decrease of -49.33 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.07 percent or Rs 0.20 at Rs 304.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404.25 and 52-week low Rs 230.00 on 03 August, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 22.94 percent below its 52-week high and 35.43 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,937.23 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 11, 2022 03:17 pm
