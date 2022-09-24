English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Triveni Turbine; target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Turbine has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated September 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 24, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Turbine


    Our interaction with Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) reaffirms our bullish stance on the company, given its foray into high-margin API turbines, scaling up of 30-100 MW segment, and renewable energy orders driving its core business. The company aims ~35% revenue growth for the next couple of years, led by strong order book of Rs. 1,070 crore and large enquiry pipeline in both India and international markets. TTL leads with a market share of 50-60% in the 0-30 MW segment in India with industry-leading margin. In the international addressable market, TTL has a share of ~20%. The addressable global market size for 0-30 MW is 1.5x Indian market.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy on TTL with a revised PT of Rs.280 (based on September FY2024E EPS), considering strong revenue guidance and promising future growth trajectory.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info

    At 17:30 Triveni Turbine was quoting at Rs 231.45, up Rs 1.95, or 0.85 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 234.75 and an intraday low of Rs 227.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 146,492 shares, compared to its five day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    It was trading with volumes of 146,492 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.54 percent or Rs 1.25 at Rs 229.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 248.20 and 52-week low Rs 132.75 on 21 September, 2022 and 28 September, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.75 percent below its 52-week high and 74.35 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 7,482.91 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Triveni Turbine - 240922 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Turbine
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 01:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.