English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Triveni Engineering and Industries: target of Rs 325: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Triveni Engineering and Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Triveni Engineering and Industries


    Triveni Engineering & Industries’ (TEIL’s) operating performance in Q4FY2022 was affected as no export sale took place in Sugar Season 2021-22. Overall revenues stood flat y-o-y at Rs. 1,192.1 crore. EBITDA margins improved by 83 bps y-o-y to 14.7%. The absence of exports also dragged sugar business’ revenues by 14.7% y-o-y to Rs. 846.81 crore; distillery business’ revenues grew by 27% y-o-y to Rs. 161.6 crore. Ethanol capacity expansion of 200 KLPD came on-stream in April 2022 (enhanced distillery capacity to 520 KLPD). Steady sugar sales led by higher realisation, higher revenues from the distillery business, and recovery in the engineering business (order book of Rs. 1,735 crore) would drive earnings in the near term.



    Outlook


    Stock trades at 13.6x and 11.6x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 325.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Triveni Engineering and Industries
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.