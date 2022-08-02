English
    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1820: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 06:21 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


    Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) reported healthy performance for Q1 and the results are ahead of estimates. Performance reflected the double digit growth in Brazil, India business. Torrent sees a healthy outlook for India as well as the Brazil business, backed by expanding reach, market share gains, new product pipeline. It aims to outpace the Industry growth in both these markets. The US business is witnessing heightened competitive intensity and price erosion, thus pressurising US sales. Europe sales likely to improve gradually over the next quarter.



    Outlook


    Given better growth prospects across Indian and Brazilian businesses, we retain our Buy recommendation on the stock of with a revised PT of Rs 1820.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:21 pm
