    Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals, target of Rs 1788: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1788 in its research report dated January 27, 2023.

    January 30, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) posted strong revenue growth (after including Curatio’s acquisition). As a result, the company outperformed our revenue estimates. However, the result was in line on the operating front; but performance was far below the expectations on PAT basis. Revenue growth was driven by strong growth across markets. Management has guided that Brazil market will lead growth and Germany should have a steady sequential recovery in the short-medium term. Also, outlook in the US depends on its ability to bring in new products in the market.

    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating on Torrent Pharma with a revised PT of Rs. 1,788, as we believe while the subdued outlook on the US with two of its facilities being under OAI by the USFDA can restrict robust product launches, strong growth outlook on India market and Brazil expected to outperform the industry growth should drive its earnings at a better trajectory than estimated before.