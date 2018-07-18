Buy Thirumalai Chemicals, target Rs 1,945: Mazhar Mohammad

Chartviewindia.in

After topping out around Rs 2,440 kind of levels with a Double top formation, Thirumalai Chemicals appears to have posted a bottom at a recent low of Rs 1,172.

There seems to be a fresh buying opportunity as it registered a price and volume breakout in Tuesday’s session. Hence, positional traders can create fresh longs with a stop below Rs 1,467 on a closing basis for a target of Rs 1,945.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.