    Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2950: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2950 in its research report dated August 02, 2023.

    August 06, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Thermax

    Consolidated Q1 numbers exceeded estimates led by strong sales and operating profits. Net profit came in flat as it was affected by a provision of ~Rs. 51 crore w.r.t. a litigation. Company expects order intake to grow y-o-y in FY24, albeit, it will be largely driven by base orders of Rs. 500 crore or less. Thermax expects profitability to further improve as execution of high-margin orders, scaling up of chemicals business and benign commodity prices come into play.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on Thermax with a revised PT of Rs. 2,950, as we expect the company’s new focus areas would yield results in the long term despite near-term headwinds. We build in a ~16%/~33% revenue/PAT CAGR (FY23-FY25E). Further, a healthy balance sheet give us comfort.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2023 10:58 am

