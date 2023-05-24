English
    Buy Thermax; target of Rs 2600: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2600 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    May 24, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Thermax

    Thermax Limited’s (Thermax) consolidated Q4 performance was broadly in-line with estimates, led by strong sales and profitability. However, order intake declined 34% y-o-y due to absence of large orders. The company is realigning its strategies to focus on innovative products in the field of green energy which would drive the growth going forward. Further, it wants to scale up the chemicals business and aims to expand capacity. We believe increasing contribution of high margin subcomponents and innovative products coupled with stability in commodity prices, would lead to substantial margin expansion going forward.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on Thermax with a revised PT of Rs. 2,600, as we expect the company’s new focus areas would yield results in the long-term despite near-term headwinds. Further, strong cash & investments of Rs. 2,741 crore and execution capabilities give us comfort.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

