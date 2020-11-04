Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 923: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Ltd. develops and markets computer software. The Company markets software for telecommunications equipment manufacturers, telecom service providers, software vendors, and systems integrators. In Q2FY21, revenue rose 2.9% QoQ (+3.3% YoY), owing to recovery in demand. In USD terms, on constant currency (CC) basis, revenue came in as mixed bag +2.9%/-3.0% on QoQ/YoY. EBIT margin expanded by ~410bps QoQ, led by demand/supply improvement (+160bps), prudent cost management (+160bps) and seasonality benefit (+160bps). No. of active clients stood at 988 vs. 981 in Q1FY21 and the company has won various multi-year deals to provide services across locations. The improved demand/supply scenario, margin expansion and increase in deal wins should support the company’s steady recovery.

Outlook

Hence, we retain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs. 923 on 17x FY22E adj. EPS.

