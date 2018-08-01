App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 740: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 740 in its research report dated July 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra delivered poor revenue growth in 1QFY19 while margin performance was better than expected. Revenue stood at USD 1,224mn (-1.6% QoQ, +0.3% CC), vs our estimate of USD 1,228mn. Enterprise (+1.8%, +3.8% CC QoQ) continue to drive growth led by traction in Manufacturing (+2.5% QoQ) and BFSI (+2.9%). Digital (27% of rev, +30% YoY) is growing in-line with industry average and is driving enterprise growth. Telecom (39.6% of rev, -6.3% QoQ) is dragging overall revenue growth; however management sees it as a seasonal blip and expect recovery form 2QFY19E based on deal wins at the end of the quarter. Deal TCV stands at USD 260mn, out of which ~50% is Telecom.


Outlook


We’ve factored USD revenue growth of 7.6/10.6% for FY19/20E, implying revenue CQGR of 3.2/2.2% for FY19/20E and factored EBITDA% at 16.7/17.1%. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 740 based on 15x FY20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

