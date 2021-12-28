MARKET NEWS

Stocks

Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 2060: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2060 in its research report dated December 27, 2021.

Broker Research
December 28, 2021 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


Tech Mahindra (TechM) is expected to report 4% q-o-q revenue growth in constant currency (CC) in Q3FY2022. EBIT margin to remain stable on a sequential basis. TechM is well-placed to capture incremental share in 5G, given strong domain knowledge, robust client relationship, and excellent partner ecosystem. We expect TechM’s total deal TCVs to be around $650 million in Q3FY2022, higher than its average quarterly run-rate of $400 million- $500 million, but lower compared to $750 million deal TCVs in Q2FY2022.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on TechM with a revised PT of Rs. 2,060, given improving execution, a strong revenue growth potential, margin stability, healthy deal TCVs, and a good capital allocation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
first published: Dec 28, 2021 01:53 pm

