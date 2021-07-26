MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tech Mahindra target of Rs 1237: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1237 in its research report dated July 22, 2021.

Broker Research
July 26, 2021 / 09:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tech Mahindra


TechM’s annual report titled “NXT.NOW – Experience the future now” outlines its strategy to enable clients experience the future of technology now. We believe TechM has rightly identified gaps and has set on path to transform itself - In ‘Repair phase’ (till FY21) it has identified strategic growth areas and is re-aligning itself to bring back growth focus. It has significantly improved its profitability too (EBIT margin of 10% in 4Q20 to 16.5% in 4Q21). In the ‘Rally phase’ (FY22) it aims to expand wallet share across clients as well as improve margins. Cost optimization and restructuring of acquired companies to turn them profitable will provide additional margin tailwinds (~50-70bps) apart from levers of pyramid optimization and automation. The third phase ‘Rise beyond’ involves building on efforts taken in previous phases and further accelerate growth momentum and margins.


Outlook


We value TechM at 17X on Sep-23 EPS (roll over) of INR 72.7 to arrive at TP of INR 1237 (earlier: 1085) with revenue & earnings CAGR of 11.9%/16.7% respectively. The company is currently trading at 18.8X/16.6X on EPS of INR 61.1/69.1 on FY22/23E respectively. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:19 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.