Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated March 18, 2021.

March 19, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tech Mahindra


We assume Tech M would report revenue growth of 2.3% q-o-q in Q4 despite softness in the aero sub-segment, led by strong growth in BFSI; EBIT margin is likely to remain stable given cost-efficiency measures and higher offshoring. With the Telefonica deal ($300 mn-$400 mn), we expect the company’s total deal TCVs to be around 1.5x-2x higher in Q4 compared to its average quarterly deal TCVs of $400 million-500 million. Given strong deal wins in telecom, healthy deal pipeline in the enterprise segment, and strong demand across digital stack, the company is expected report strong revenue growth in FY2022E with margin improvement.


Outlook



We maintain Buy on Tech Mahindra (Tech M) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,150, given it is trading at an attractive valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
first published: Mar 19, 2021 11:13 am

