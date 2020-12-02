PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Tech Mahindra: target of Rs 1000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tech Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated December 13, 2020.
Broker Research
Dec 2, 2020 / 04:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Tech Mahindra


A rebranded strategy will focus on capturing opportunities in targeted digital areas, partnerships & alliances, large deal wins, execution and talent transformation. Management remains confident that the BFSI, manufacturing and hi-tech verticals would clock revenue of over $1 billion each in 1-2 years. Management has guided for high-single digit revenue growth (led by double-digit growth in enterprise segment and acceleration in communication revenue) with 15% EBIT margin in FY2022E. We expect a higher payout to shareholders, going ahead.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Tech Mahindra (TechM) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,000 considering opportunities in the 5G segment, strong growth potential in enterprise segment and scope for margin improvement.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tech Mahindra
first published: Dec 2, 2020 04:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.