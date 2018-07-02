App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 355: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated June 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors owned Jaguar & Land Rover (JLR) at its recently held Investor Day, highlighted its business challenges & strategies for the way forward. JLR has laid down its strategy that focuses on 1) increasing its offering of advance driver-assistance system (ADAS) that is shaping up the industry; 2) to launch four new models thereby taking total nameplate to 16 by FY24E; 3) focus on cost (via engineering capabilities, globalise sourcing & managing SG&A) and; 4) improving the financial performance (for FY19-21E, its EBIT guidance maintained at 4-7% while investment is expected to be £4.5 bn per annum). The huge investment will have near term impact on cash flow though the same will improve, going forward.


Outlook
We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR (ex-China JV) at 2.5x EV/EBITDA basis contributing Rs 202/share while the domestic business contributes Rs 86/share. Inclusive of other subsidiaries, we arrive at a target price of Rs 355. We further believe lower than expected demand in the wake of huge capex may further impact its financial performance and remains a key risk for the company.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.