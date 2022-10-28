English
    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 964: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 964 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    October 28, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Tata Consumer Products


    For Q2FY23, TATACONS reported revenue of INR 33,631 mn (+10.9% YoY/ +1.1% QoQ). For H1FY23, the revenue was INR 66,899 mn (+10.7% YoY). EBITDA for the quarter was INR 4,338 mn (+5.0% YoY/ -5.1% QoQ). EBITDA margin for Q2FY23 contracted by 73 bps YoY/ 85 bps QoQ to 12.9%. EBITDA margin for H1FY23 contracted by 13 bps YoY to 13.3%. Net Profit was INR 3,280 mn (+22.4% YoY/ +28.4% QoQ). Q2FY23 had a net exceptional gain of INR 1,112 mn, which included profit on the sale of land and partially set off by some costs related to business restructuring. Excluding the exceptional item, Adjusted PAT for Q2FY23 declined by 23.8% YoY/ 22.4% QoQ to INR 2,167 mn. Adj. PAT for H1FY23 was at INR 4,962 mn (+4.8% YoY).



    Outlook


    We have valued TATACONS on a SOTP basis. For India Business, we apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 39.5x to FY24E EBITDA; for International Business, we apply an EV/EBITDA multiple of 16.3x to FY24E EBITDA; and for Starbucks business, we apply an EV/Revenue multiple of 2.7x to FY24E Revenue. Accordingly, we maintain our target price of INR 964 per share (unchanged), an upside of 25.7% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate a “BUY” rating on the shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

