    Buy Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 1155: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1155 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on  Tata Chemicals


    Commencing operations in 1944, Tata Chemicals has come a long way to become one of the top five players in the global soda ash market. • Under basic chemical, TCL offers soda ash, sodium bicarbonate, cement, salt, marine chemicals and crushed refined soda. Speciality chemical consists of solution towards agro chemical through Rallis and other specialty solutions such as nutritional products and HDS • Basic chemical forms 75% of overall revenue while the rest comes from speciality products.



    Outlook


    We revise our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY due to better soda ash pricing environment. We value Tata Chemicals at SOTP valuation to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1155/share (earlier Rs 1035/share).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals
    first published: May 3, 2022 09:55 am
