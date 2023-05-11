English
    Buy Tanla Platforms; target of Rs 848: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Tanla Platforms has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 848 in its research report dated May 09, 2023.

    May 11, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Geojit's research report on Tanla Platforms

    Tanla Platforms Ltd. is the largest Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) player in India. Tanla has two major businesses: Enterprise and Platform, both using blockchain technology to reduce spam and fraud activities and make it easy to integrate with enterprise applications. As a seasonally weak quarter, Q4FY23 revenue declined by 2.0% YoY. EBITDA margin expanded by 253bps QoQ to 20% in Q4FY23 on stabilisation of prices along with operational efficiency. We expect improved revenue visibility in FY24 due to growth in UPI, e-commerce transactions, an increase in realisation of revenue from new & existing customers and price hikes. The increasing acceptance of the Wisely platform is expected to drive revenue and margin growth.

    Outlook

    Therefore, we value Tanla at a PE of 17x FY25E adj. EPS, and reiterate Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs. 848.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    first published: May 11, 2023 01:58 pm